Downtown Perry brings improvements, boosts business with Wine Tasting fundraiser

Due to the fundraiser's success, the city will host a second wine tasting in the fall for the first time in the event's history.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Whether you’re a newcomer to wine tasting or a seasoned aficionado, or even if you just love to shop, the City of Perry has an event you’ll love, and it’s gaining the city some attention.

Downtown Manager for the city of Perry, Alicia Hartley, says the Downtown Perry Wine Tasting fundraiser has been going on for almost a decade to help raise money for downtown activities and promote small business.

“People might be able to come down on a regular Saturday, but if there’s an active event with live entertainment, extended shopping hours, additional food opportunities might be a way to get someone’s foot in the door to downtown for the first time,” Hartley said.

Tickets for the wine tasting are $50 per person, and grant participants access to 25 samples of wine that can be found at thirty shops and restaurants throughout downtown Perry.

“So by going into one store, you get your sample and you grab your friends and you go to the next store and you try your next sample, and you kind of hunt around for what you might like throughout the evening,” Hartley explained.

According to Hartley, the city raised $21,000 this past spring and used the money to renovate a downtown alleyway on Ball Street to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Due to the fundraiser’s success, the city will host a second wine tasting in the fall for the first time in the event’s history.

Hartley says the fundraiser has also helped to beautify the downtown area, sponsor community events and boost sales for businesses like Clover Wine Merchant.

The owner of Clover Wine Merchant, Michael Tomlin, says he’s seen the event grow over the years and has expanded his selection of wines to meet the demand.

“We want people to, whether they come here or go to the tasting, whether you drink a $20 bottle or that $1,000 bottle, it’s enjoying it,” Tomlin said.

The city of Perry received the Award of Excellence for the Downtown Perry Wine Tasting during the Georgia Downtown Conference Awards. Tomlin says he thinks the event’s success will bring first-time visitors to Perry.

“I think downtown Perry, central Georgia, it’s gonna get people to not just purchase wine, it’s gonna get people to venture outside the box,” he said.

The Wine Tasting will be held on October 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. You can purchase a ticket now by clicking here.