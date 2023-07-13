Downtown Macon’s French Fry Fight competition gets creative

Photo Credit to NewTown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It may not be Friday yet, but here in Macon we are celebrating National Fry Day– french fries that is.

Downtown Macon’s National French Fry Fight is today, where 20 local businesses are serving up their best and most creative fry specials. From Biddy’s “Maui Wowi” fries with grilled jerk chicken and pineapple, to Piedmont Brewery’s breakfast fries, to Felicia’s Cake Factory’s sugar cookie fries– there’s a whole lot of variety.

Baldino’s gave us a taste of their cheese steak fries that they came up with for their first time participating in the competition–and they sure came with a whole heap of toppings.

According to host of the event, Newtown Macon, downtown is allowing for open-containers so you can enjoy your fries out in the summer air, paired with some refreshing drinks.

According to the Facebook event page, here’s the restaurants that are participating and their creations:

Baldino’s- Cheesesteak fries

Bearfoot Tavern- Bearfoot loaded fries –Marinated ground beef, beer, cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, diced jalapeños, sour cream

Biddy’s- Maui Wowi Fries –Grilled Jerk chicken, banana peppers, pineapple chunks, bacon and ranch drizzle served on hot and crispy fries

Cashman’s- Low country fry –Old bay seasoned seafood, smoked sausage, boiled egg, and corn. Served over old bay seasoned crispy French Fries and topped with our Cajun garlic butter hot sauce.

Churchill’s on Cherry- Churchhill’s surf and turf fries –Shredded lamb, shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, diced jalapeños with a cognac cheese sauce

Fall Line Brewing, Co- Fully Loaded Fry Basket – Sliced brisket, swiss cheese, diced tomatoes, roasted onions, chopped jalapeno pickles, bbq sauce and our house made tiger sauce

Felicia’s Cake Factory- Delicious sugar cookie fries with frosting “ketchup”

H&H (open 11am-3pm)- Potato Wedges topped with Braised Oxtails and Gravy

Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails- Asian street fries –Crispy fries coated in our soy-sambal, sweet and spicy sauce with kimchi, and a wasabi aioli

La Bella Morelia- Peurco Fries –Fries, carnitas, bacon, chorizo, grilled onions, Oaxaca cheese, and jalapenos with a side of salsa verde

Loom at Hotel Forty Five- Poutine French Fries –Braised Short Rib Poutine with a Red Wine Demi and Fresh Shaved Parmesan

Macon Water Ice- Chopped cheese fry –Seasoned fries, chopped beef, cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, special sauce, and ketchup

Ocmulgee Brewpub- Philly Cheesesteak Fry –Shredded beef, melted cheese, grilled onions and bell peppers

Oliver’s Corner Bistro- Steak, au poivre, mushrooms, scallions

Parish- Swamp Fries –Cheese, Andouille Sausage, Crawfish, sautéed onions, Bacon, tomatoes, and Green Onion drizzled without house-made remoulade

Macon Bacon Dessert Fries –Funnel cake fries topped with our signature sweet Macon Bacon and secret sauce

Macon Bacon Dessert Fries –Funnel cake fries topped with our signature sweet Macon Bacon and secret sauce Pearl Passionate Cuisine & Cocktails- Crab rangoon duck fat fries –Crispy golden duck fat fries loaded down with Pearl’s house-made lump crab Rangoon dip, a sweet chili sauce and green onions

Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen- Breakfast Fries –Platter of waffle fries topped with sausage gravy, country-fried brisket, sunny side-up egg, and Piedmont Glitter

Rookery- Smoked Brisket and Mexican Street Corn Fry topped with a Green Tomato Salsa Verde

Satterfield’s- Fried Pickle French Fries –French fry cut house-made pickles, cornmeal battered and fried. Served with our house-made chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

VIBEZ- Buffalo Chicken Fries –Signature curly fries topped with fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, crispy bacon bits, jalapeño cheese sauce, ranch drizzle

Try some fries and vote on your favorites here!