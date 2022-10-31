Downtown Macon packed with Trick or Treaters

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Downtown Macon was packed Monday night with Trick or Treaters!

Everywhere you looked people young and old were dressed up to celebrate Halloween. From mermaids, to spiderman, to even a dog dressed as a pumpkin: the excitement for the candy-filled holiday was felt throughout downtown.

We spoke with Dymonique Bonner, who says she enjoys bringing her family downtown for the festivities because of how safe it feels.

“It’s just a nice environment,” Bonner said. “It’s just nice little small businesses that we can patronize and visit and just be in the area.”

Trick or Treating ran from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. 36 businesses took part in the event to hand out candy and other treats.