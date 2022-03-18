Downtown Macon mural gets repaired after recent vandalism

The artist who painted the Spirit of Macon mural at the Macon Transit Authority is now working to restore it after someone vandalized it earlier this month.

Artist Abraham Abebe painting over vandalized mural

Abraham Abebe made an assessment that removing the graffiti would also remove part of the original painting.

Abebe said covering the graffiti would be the best option.

MTA Public Information Officer Jamie Gaudet says the MTA is investing in higher quality cameras.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office provided a photo Wednesday of a person of interest in the case.