Downtown Macon gas station robbed at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just before 12:00 a.m. Tuesday two men entered the Nams Gas Station, located at 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with guns and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash they fled the store on foot. One of the clerks was checked by EMS and cleared on the scene with minor injuries.

The suspects were completely covered in dark clothes with their faces hidden.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.