Downtown Macon Christmas Light Show Extravaganza returns for fifth year

This year, the light show spans nearly five blocks including parts of Poplar and Cherry Streets.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The downtown Macon Christmas lights show is back for its fifth year.

The show starts on Friday, November 26. Bryan Nichols, organizer of the event, teamed with local music group Macon Pops again for all the sounds you’ll hear during the light show.

“We came up with the idea to not only light the streets up but to sync it with local music, the Macon pops created music just for the light show and we use local singers to perform the songs so it’s been a great thing for Macon,” said Nichols.

Macon Pops will perform on opening night. The show consists of over half a million lights.

You can follow the light show on Facebook at Macon Christmas Lights or visit their website mainstreetmaconchristmas.org