Downtown Macon businesses take advantage of Cherry Blossom crowds

The 40th annual Cherry Blossom Festival wrapped up Sunday, and businesses were glad to have the extra crowds in town.

Sales across downtown were up as tourists flocked to the festival.

A Brook Haven Lounge, located on Cherry Street, saw an increase in its night life crowd.

Owner Derrin Ford says small businesses look for every opportunity for exposure.

“All we need as small businesses is just the opportunity for people to see what’s here in downtown Macon,” he said. ” I mean there’s great restaurants, bars and clubs and there’s everything for somebody to do down here.”

Small businesses like Ford’s will look to keep up the momentum as the weather continues to warm up.