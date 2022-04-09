Downtown Macon businesses say movie filming has increased foot traffic this week

"This is very exciting," Famous Mike's owner Mike Seekins said. "I think it's great for Macon. It has affected us in ways, but like I said, they make sure you're compensated, and I'm pleased with the whole situation."

Part of the set for The Color Purple Musical Movie

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “The Color Purple” musical started filming in downtown Macon this week.

The filming has led to the closure of some streets and businesses.

“This is very exciting,” Famous Mike’s owner Mike Seekins said. “I think it’s great for Macon. It has affected us in ways, but like I said, they make sure you’re compensated, and I’m pleased with the whole situation.”

Your Pie general manager Candis Wilburn says the film crew has been visiting the pizza shop when filming finishes for the day.

Theatre Macon is getting ready to put on its production of The Color Purple musical as well.

Charles Davis, who’s portraying Mister in the play, says you couldn’t have scripted the timing of everything any better.

“We were supposed to do this a long time ago, but it didn’t happen,” he said. “Maybe it wasn’t supposed to happen then just so it could happen the way it’s happening now.”

The cast of the play production got to meet Fantasia this week. She’s playing Celie in the movie.

Theatre Macon’s play is set to open May 13. Tickets go on sale Monday.