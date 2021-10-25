Downtown Macon bar Thirsty Turtle hands in liquor license

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A downtown Macon nightclub and bar hands over its liquor license to Macon-Bibb County.

The Mayor’s Office confirms the Thirsty Turtle turned in it’s liquor license on Thursday, October 21st.

Club owner Tim Oblegoner had 30 days to surrender it or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office would revoke it.

Sheriff David Davis previously suspended the Thirsty Turtle’s license for 90 days following a July shooting where two people died.