Downtown Dublin welcoming new businesses

"It's just us getting back to our normal, this is what we are used to here."

Downtown Dublin Businesses Booming Downtown Dublin

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — 30 new businesses have opened in Dublin since January.

“It’s just us getting back to our normal, this is what we are used to here,” the Executive Director of the Development Authority, Tracie Morgan said.

Morgan says it was time for growth. She says her goal now is to keep transforming the city and helping it grow.

According to Heath Taylor, President and CEO of the Dublin-Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, it wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community.

“I think excitement breads excitement, and folks are energized, enthusiastic here about the new businesses,” Taylor said.

The chamber says it will continue celebrating with ribbon cuttings.

Amaryllis Santiago says the city has made her feel welcomed. That’s one of the reasons she opened ‘The Latin Phoenix Creperie’.

“I was really grateful for the chamber of commerce, and all the community that stopped through, businesses that stopped through,” Santiago said.

The chamber says it’s proud to help people of diverse ethnicities and ages open new businesses.