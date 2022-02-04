Douglass Theatre to host Black History Month movie series

All showings are free and will begin at 7 p.m. The first showing will be "Respect" on Friday, February 4.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Douglass Theatre will host a movie series celebrating Black History Month.

The movies include Respect the story of Aretha Franklin, King Richard the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, and Judas and the Black Messiah a story on the assassination of Fred Hampton of the Black Panthers.

Director of the Douglass Theatre, Gina Ward, said they want to various sides of the black experience.

“We go for some music for enjoyment, we go with black excellence, so people know you can do this too and then we go with some history because we do need to do need to know our history,” said Ward.

All showings are free and will begin at 7 p.m. The first showing will be “Respect” on Friday, February 4.