Douglass Theatre celebrates Black History Month with film series

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Douglass Theatre in Macon is celebrating Black History Month in a unique way. Starting this Friday, February 11, the theater will host a film series that celebrates the contributions and experiences of African Americans throughout history.

Each film will be shown on the theater’s silver screen every Friday at 7 p.m. throughout the month of February, and all screenings are free to the public. The first film in the series is “Till,” which tells the story of Emmett Till. Other films include “A Jazzman’s Blues” and “The Woman King.”

According to Shelton Land, a member of the Douglass Theatre, the film series is an important opportunity to learn about the history and legacy of the African American community.

“This is a history and a legacy right here in your own community,” he said. “When we think about the Douglass that has been around for 102 years and how we impact community through legacy through history in bringing folks in to the community to engage, to involve, and to learn from one another and just to share a lived experience, that speaks to the culture.”

The film series is not the only event the Douglass Theatre has planned to celebrate Black History Month.

On February 17, the birthday of the theater’s founder, the late Charles Henry Douglass, there will be a special tribute at 6 p.m. before the film.