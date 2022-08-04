Douglass Theatre awards new HBCU college scholarships

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Douglass Theatre in Macon awards its first HBCU Arts Series College Scholarship.

The HBCU Arts Series Committee announced the award winners on July 27th. Scholarships went to two Peach County High School graduates. Finalist Eddie Davis, Jr. received a $5,000 award. He plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at Fort Valley State University this fall.

A Special Award of Recognition was also given to Runner-Up Patrice Drains. She received a $1,000 scholarship and plans to major in Nursing at Florida A&M this fall.

The HBCU Arts Series Committee says the winner of the $5,000 scholarship was selected based on academic achievement, an essay on Black American artistic impact on the cultural arts and history, and leadership and participation in community engagement and school activities.

The committee plans to award the scholarship each year. The purpose of the scholarship is to assist a graduating high school senior in the Middle Georgia region, who enrolls in and attends an HBCU during the upcoming Fall semester following his/her graduation year. The scholarship is open to students who attended a high school in Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Peach or Twiggs counties.

The scholarship launched February 17, 2022, on Charles H. Douglass’ birthday. Douglass is the Black American businessman who founded the Douglass Theatre.