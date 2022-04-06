Dooly County Schools closing on Wednesday

The school system made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All Dooly County Schools will be closed on Wednesday for an “inclement weather day” due to the potential for severe weather.

“Students, faculty, and staff will not report to the schools,” a post on the school district’s Facebook page said. “All after-school activities are canceled tomorrow. Please follow the guidance issued in weather reports and stay safe. Thank you.”

The district released students early Tuesday as strong storms moved through the area.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.