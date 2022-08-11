Dooly County High School and K-8 Academy closed Friday due to water main burst

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two schools in the Dooly County School System will be closed to students, faculty, and staff on Friday, August 12th, due to a water main leak in Pinehurst.

Dooly County Schools say that in order to maintain consistency across the school system, Dooly K8 Academy and Dooly County High school will be closed.

The system says students may receive assignments from teachers to complete on Friday, and that school leaders will provide direction to faculty and staff regarding work responsibilities.

Dooly County Schools posted about the break on Wednesday, saying the water could not be tested until August 11th, making it unsafe to drink, cook, or wash hands in until it could be cleared.

Stay with 41NBC for more updates as information is released.