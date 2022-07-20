Dooly County arrests 2 after attempted contraband drop

UNADILLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two civilians were arrested after attempting to drop off contraband at the Dooly State Prison on Sunday, July 17th.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, 27-year-old Antonette Brooks and 34-year-old Zacarious Sanders were attempting to drop contraband near the Dooly State Prison.

The following was recovered from the incident– a drone, a controller, propellers, drone batteries, marijuana, tobacco, cellphones, and chargers.

Both Brooks and Sanders were arrested and taken to the Dooly County Jail.