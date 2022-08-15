Alleged domestic dispute ends with Macon man dead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An alleged domestic dispute turned deadly this weekend in the 1300 block of Woodliff Street. It happened Sunday morning just before 1:30 am.

The male victim, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Coroner Leon Jones.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators took the suspect, 27-year-old Tashanie Marie Negron into custody she is being held, without bond, for the charge of Murder.