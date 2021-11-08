Dodge County dementia patient goes missing from nursing home

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Jamey Wilkinson, the Dodge County Fire Coordinator, notified 41NBC on Monday that a 60 year-old dementia patient from a local nursing home in Dodge County hadn’t been seen in over a day.

According to Wilkinson, the dementia patient in question is Richard Miley, who was last seen around noon on Sunday the 7th of November off of Chester Highway in Eastman. Miley was last seen wearing the clothes pictured here.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of the man described here, please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 559-1130, or call 911.