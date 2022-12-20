Dodge County 19-year-old charged with Arson

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 19-year-old from Eastman is being charged with arson.

According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, Investigators were called out from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to respond to a residential structure fire on Ninth Avenue in Eastman, this fire caused moderate to severe damage to the 41-year-old house that was uninhabited at the time.

Arson K-9 Units helped investigators in finding out that the fire was incendiary in nature. This led to 19-year-old Grady Mitchell– who had already been arrested by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges, to being charged with Arson in the First Degree