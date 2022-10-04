Doctors urge to always be prepared in case of severe weather

They stress the importance of including a health-related plan in your severe weather plans, and recommend having a list of your medications handy.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Even though Middle Georgia escaped the wrath of Hurricane Ian, it’s still hurricane season. Doctors at Atrium Health Navicent, are encouraging people to be prepared in case severe weather strikes.

They stress the importance of including a health-related plan in your severe weather plans, and recommend having a list of your medications handy, a week’s supply of medication, and login information for any health portals through your doctor’s office.

Dr. Sandy Duke, Chief Clinical Officer with Atrium Health Navicent, says you should always know what you need and how you’re going to get it.

“If you have medications that need to be refrigerated… How are you going how are you going to manage to keep those items cold if you had to evacuate,” Dr. Duke said. “So do you have coolers available? Do you have ice available? What are the steps you need to take to ensure you have uninterrupted healthcare throughout whatever eventualities the weather creates?”

The Centers for Disease Control and the Red Cross have resources available for making weather preparedness plans.