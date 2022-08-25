Doctors at Atrium Health Navicent urge vaccinations during National Immunization Month

Atrium Health Navicent is reminding people of the importance of being up to date on vaccinations.

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and physicians are urging community members to get all the required vaccines for their children and themselves.

Some of the vaccines include:

Chickenpox

Tetanus

Hepatitis A and B

Polio

Measles

Rotavirus

Flu

Covid-19

We spoke with Dr. Christy Peterson, a pediatrician with Atrium Health Navicent, who says vaccines are safe and effective.

“Unfortunately vaccines are their own worst enemy because they have eliminated diseases that used to kill children,” Dr. Peterson said. “And we don’t remember those diseases.”

We reached out to the Bibb County School District about vaccination requirements. They follow all state guidelines for immunizations, which require students be “appropriately vaccinated” at the time of first entry in school.