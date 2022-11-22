Discover Middle Georgia: Andalusia Farm

A historic location important to Georgia's literary history is nestled away on North Columbia Street in Milledgeville.

Courtesy of Georgia College

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A historic location important to Georgia’s literary history is nestled away on North Columbia Street in Milledgeville.

Andalusia was started in 1814 as a cotton plantation and farm before being purchased by a Dr. Bernard Cline in 1931.

“He was a medical doctor up in Atlanta,” Andalusia curator Cassie Munnell said. “He was also Flannery’s uncle, so that’s how she gets looped into the property. He purchases it as a relaxation getaway.”

In 1951, after being diagnosed with lupus, famous Georgia author Flannery O’Connor would move onto the farm. She spent the next 13 years directly inspired by the property, writing what would become the majority of her body of work.

Today, the farm is a museum to honor O’Connor and her contributions to Georgia history.

Andalusia is open to the public. It is owned and managed by Georgia College, O’Connor’s alma mater. Munnell says one of the big selling points for visitors is the main house where O’Connor lived.

“About 90% of our home, 90-to-93%, is generally what we say of the house is the original objects that belonged to the family,” Munnell said. “So you’re really able to get almost the pure authentic experience of what it would have been like if Flannery herself was here.”

Aside from the main house, visitors are able to wander the grounds and explore the other buildings. They’re also able to see one of the highlights of the farm: the resident peacocks.

Andalusia also hosts events. Each fall, the front porch lecture series takes place, which is styled after similar lectures O’Connor herself used to do right in front of the main house, where she would teach students about literary works.

A new student learning laboratory is coming soon. The farm is hoping it will be used for more literary discussions as well as to host other events in an enclosed space.

Andalusia recently received a distinct honor from the state of Georgia, according to Matthew Davis, the director of historic museums for Georgia College.

“Andalusia was recently designated by the National Park Service through the Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark,” he said. “This is a designation that fewer than three percent of all historic sites in the United States maintain.”

The application process took more than ten years, from submission, to review by multiple boards, to finally reaching the Secretary of the Interior. This designation has helped renewed efforts to continue to not only improve the farm but also to bring in new visitors.

With Georgia College’s aid, Andalusia will continue to be a vital landmark for the entire state.

Click here to visit Andalusia’s website.