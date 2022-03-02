Dirt bike crash leaves one dead in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday, February 26th, a man suffered fatal injuries after crashing his dirt bike into another vehicle.

According to investigations from the Georgia State Patrol, it was around 7:11 p.m. when troopers responded to the scene on Washington Street at Northside Drive.

It was found that the driver of a Yamaha dirt bike, 27 year-old Sirtrayvis R. Hicks, was travelling west on Northside Drive approaching the intersection with Washington Street. It was found that when Hicks drove into the intersection, he struck the side of a Ford Explorer that was travelling north on Washington Street.

Hicks suffered fatal injuries from this accident.