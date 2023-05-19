Dinosaurs are coming to the Macon Centreplex this weekend

Dinosaur trainer Ashley Alvarado says the exhibit is the largest and most accurate dinosaur exhibit in North America.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dinosaurs are on the loose at the Macon Centreplex Coliseum!

Jurassic Quest, the largest animatronic dinosaur exhibit in North America, is bringing its dinos to Macon. Visitors to the exhibit will see life-size models of velociraptors, triceratops’, a Spinosaurus and the mighty T-Rex.

Dinosaur trainer Ashley Alvarado says the exhibit will also have rides and activities for children 12 and under.

“Families come in through the exhibit, they look at all the animatronic dinosaurs, and then they can head over to the activities area where we have bouncy houses, dinosaur rides, all that good stuff,” Alvarado said. “It’s very fun and educational.”

Alvarado says Jurassic Quest works with a team of paleontologists and scientists to ensure the accuracy of their dinosaurs.

For tickets, visit jurassicquest.com and use code RAPTOR for 10% off your purchase.

Dates and Times the exhibit is open: