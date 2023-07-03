Digital Operations Specialist (DOS)

Posting Date: 7/3/2023

Company: 41NBC / WMGT-TV — Morris Network Inc.

Position: Digital Operations Specialist (DOS)

Reports to: Sales Manager

The Digital Operations Specialist (DOS) is a critical element in the success of 41NBC’s digital marketing

business. Essentially serving as a ‘project manager’, this person works with internal departments, various vendor

partners, and an array of marketing tools to fulfill client or TV Station deliverables on time and on budget.

Ultimately, this person is responsible for making sure the deliverables meet and/or exceed client expectations

after the sale.

Here are the digital marketing products and services that are fulfilled by internal and external teams:

● Website Services: WordPress & Shopify Website Design, Hosting, Domain, Security, Updates

● Content Services: SEO, Social Media Management, Email/Text, Video Production, Graphic Design, etc.

● Advertising Services: SEM/PPC, Targeted Display, OTT/CTV, YouTube, Social Media Advertising

● Software Services: Contesting, Business Listings, Reputation

● News Website: Display Ads, Video Pre/Post Roll, Deals, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

● News Mobile App: Display Ads, Video Pre/Post Roll, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

● OTT/CTV App on Roku/Amazon/Apple: Streaming TV ads, Native Advertising

● Daily Email Newsletter: Display Ads, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

● Non-Traditional: Event Marketing, Outside Media Partnerships, etc.

The Digital Operations Specialist must be an extremely well organized, independent, skilled, enthusiastic, positive

and resourceful individual with a keen aptitude for creative problem solving.

Responsibilities

Pre-Sale Support:

● Design sales collateral, templates or presentations in Canva as needed

After a Sale:

● Assist in gathering all required account access and content/brand assets from the client.

● Put in insertion orders to kick off project tasks to be completed by internal/external fulfillment teams

● Put billing order in OSI and print confirmation contract (If Sales Assistant does this, verify accuracy)

Onboarding:

● Take an active role in ‘onboarding’ conversations with client, fulfillment team and/or internal department

Account Management:

● Hold internal department and/or vendor partner fulfillment team accountable for meeting client expectations

● Monitor and communicate project updates via Basecamp project management tool

● Serve as the communication liaison between the client or salesperson and fulfillment teams

Reporting:

● Produce a client campaign report presentation monthly (mostly automated via Agency Analytics)

● Produce TV station website and mobile app analytics and revenue reports weekly for leadership meeting

● Update the ‘Work In Progress’ (WIP) google sheet weekly and ensure everything is running as ordered

Recon:

● Verify accuracy of invoices

● Assist Digital Sales Manager (DSM) in identifying upsell or improvement opportunities

Skills & Qualifications

● 1+ year of experience in a Project Management, Sales Assistant or Digital Marketing role

● Approachable, personable and resourceful problem-solver – always looking for the win-win

● Exceptional professional interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills

● Exceptional organizational skills with meticulous attention to detail

● Highly-motivated with the ability to work both independently and in a cross-functional team setting

● Any experience in digital advertising platforms, website services, online visibility and content marketing

● ​​Any experience working in Meta Business Manager and Google Ads Manager (administrative tasks)

● Any experience with tools such as Basecamp, AgencyAnalytics, Canva, Google Workspace (not required)

What We Offer

● Dedicated workspace at 41NBC TV Studios in Downtown Macon, GA

● Local, collaborative decision making as the only privately owned TV station in Macon, GA

● A family-like work culture where we prioritize our people and communities

● The opportunity to learn, gain certifications and potentially advance within the company

Compensation & Benefits

● Type: Full Time – Exempt

● Compensation: paid bi-monthly (commensurate with experience)

● Benefits: 401k Match, PTO, Medical, Dental, Vision (significantly subsidized)

Please email your resume or Linkedin profile link along with a brief note introducing yourself

To: Denise Fritze, Television & Digital Sales Manager, WMGT-TV

dfritze@41nbc.com

EOE, M/F/D/V, Pre-Employment background check