Deupties investigating armed robbery at Pio Nono auto parts store

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Pio Nono Ave Wednesday night.

The BCSO says two masked men, covered in dark clothing entered the store around at 9:44p.m. brandishing firearms. The men demanded money from the cashier. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspects ran from the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.