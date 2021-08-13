Derrick Wilson announces run for Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A property insurance adjuster and business owner announces his bid for Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

Democrat Derrick Wilson says he wants to bring transparency back to the position, following the fraud conviction of former commissioner Jim Beck.

“It is important to have the right individuals in these elected positions who understand the issues that Georgians face daily,” said Wilson.

He says he also wants to push for more fire safety education in schools. And his biggest goal is to work with state lawmakers to use federal funds to get healthcare coverage for more Georgians.

“Now it’s even more beneficial with the American Rescue Act to expand Medicaid because now there’s more moneys involved,” said Wilson. “And with the COVID and the pandemic going on, we have so many individuals and residents of Georgia who are unable to afford health care.”

Wilson is from Texas and currently lives in Gwinnett County. For more information, click here.