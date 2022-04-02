Deputies: Woman pretends to shop, then robs Macon Dollar General

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General store located at 6369 Thomaston Road.

Photos: BIbb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that happened at a dollar store Friday night.

Deputies say a woman entered Dollar General at 6369 Thomaston Road around 9 p.m. and pretended to shop before walking to the front of the store and showing a handgun. She then demanded money from the cash register.

The woman fled the store after receiving cash and got into a white Nissan Cube.

She’s described as having green and purple hair, and she was carrying a pink bag.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

