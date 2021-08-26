Deputies searching for missing Matthew Williams Jr., in Macon

He was last seen by family members on August 21th

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Deputies are trying to locate 57-year-old Matthew Williams Jr., of Macon. He was last seen by family members on August 21th. Williams was living in the Hidden Lake Apartment Complex on Hidden Lakes Court, near Farmers Furniture in west Macon.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and gray pants. Williams is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and balding gray hair. Williams also has known medical issues.

Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.