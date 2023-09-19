Deputies search for men who robbed ‘Market at Mercer’ at gunpoint

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened around 11:49 p.m.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who robbed a Macon store at gunpoint Monday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery happened around 11:49 p.m., at Market at Mercer, located at 4230 Mercer University Drive. According to the Sheriff’s Office, two men entered the store and pulled out firearms. They demanded money from the clerk and left on foot. Deputies say no one was injured in the incident.

The suspects were described wearing gray hoodies, face masks, and dark pants.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.