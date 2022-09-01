Deputies search for Macon man, missing since April

Freddie King was last seen by his friend on April 15th

Freddie King

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating a missing man. They are trying to find 47-year-old Freddie DeWayne King. Deputies say King was last seen by his friend on April 15, 2022. Patrol deputies reported seeing King walking down an embankment, near the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail on April 25th.

King is around 5’11 in height and has a weight listed at 300lbs. He may have lost a lot of weight and could be a lot smaller in size.

Deputies checked several areas where King is known to visit. His family says that King is homeless and has some mental health issues.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Freddie DeWayne King is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.