Masked man robs south Macon business at gunpoint

Deputies say they responded to Judy's Nails on Pio Nono Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery in south Macon.

Witnesses told deputies a masked man entered the business with a gun, pointed it at the store clerk and demanded money from the cash register.

After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran out of the store westbound towards Pio Nono Avenue.

No one was injured.

The suspect, described to be between 6’2″ and 6’4″, was wearing a black face covering, a black short sleeve t-shirt, black sweatpants with three stripes on the legs (possibly Adidas brand), white socks and black sneakers with red or orange soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.