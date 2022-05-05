Deputies looking for man, vehicle involved in hit-and-run
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office need your help in solving a case.
The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene of a hit-and-run accident on Juliette Road around 10:45 Tuesday morning.
Deputies say the vehicle involved in the incident is a gray SUV, and was driven by a man with gray hair.
The SUV has possible damage on the driver’s side.
If you have any information, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 994-7010, or (478) 994-4048.