Deputies looking for man, vehicle involved in hit-and-run

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office need your help in solving a case.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene of a hit-and-run accident on Juliette Road around 10:45 Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the vehicle involved in the incident is a gray SUV, and was driven by a man with gray hair.

The SUV has possible damage on the driver’s side.

If you have any information, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 994-7010, or (478) 994-4048.