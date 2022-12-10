Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road.

Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side of the church. And they stole a pair of shoes and removed insulation from the copper tubing on the AC unit.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a church break-in at Union Baptist Church at 1137 Kitchens Street. The incident happened just before 3:00 am on November 30th.

Deputies say the suspect stole a 55 inch TCL brand TV with serial number 2202GTC011437102967.

Investigators say, at 4:00am on the same day, they believe the same person broke into the King’s Food Mart at 2765 Houston Avenue. Deputies believe he stole beer from a stotage room at the store.

If you can help with these cases, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.