Deputies investigating Circle K armed robbery in Macon

The armed robbery happened just before 5:00 Wednesday evening.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened just before 5:00 Wednesday evening, Deputies say a man with a gun entered the Circle K at 4314 Pio Nono Ave and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he left the store on foot.

No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as wearing all dark clothing and a mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.