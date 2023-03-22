Deputies: 16-year-old dead after stabbing at Waverly Pointe Apartments, 17-year-old arrested

A 16-year-old boy is dead after being stabbed in the chest during an altercation Wednesday afternoon.

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –

It happened just after 2 p.m. at Waverly Pointe Apartments, located at 624 Forest Hill Road, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

A private vehicle took the 16-year-old to Piedmont Macon North. He was pronounced dead there.

17-year-old Zanari Rshada was detained before being questioned. She was later taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with murder. Rshada, who also had a warrant out of Lamar County, is being held without bond.

The investigation is underway.

Call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have additional information.

