Depaul USA Daybreak, Macon Housing Authority break ground at future site of new affordable homes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Depaul USA Daybreak and the Macon Housing Authority broke ground Thursday at the future site of new affordable homes.

A 110,220 square feet building will hold 82 home affordable homes. 16 will be used as housing for the homeless.

The building will also hold a medical respite to provide after care.

“As we talk about disparities in medical outcomes, part of the disparities is the access to resources outside the hospital, and so the medical respite will be able to connect people so that they can get that follow-up care and return to their maximum capacity,” Director of Depaul USA Daybreak Sister Theresa Sullivan said.

Sister Sullivan says Daybreak’s emergency clinic served 1,300 people last year.

Mike Austin, the CEO of the Macon Housing Authority, says the site of the project, near Carolyn Crayton Park and the Cherry Blossom Festival, was very attractive to the organization.

The nearly $19 million dollar project is expected to be complete in 2023.