DePaul USA Daybreak hosts Ukraine talk

DePaul USA Daybreak in Macon had a visit from a special guest on Thursday.

Matthew Carter, the CEO of DePaul International, made a stop in Macon to update the community on what the organization has done and is continuing to do for the people of Ukraine.

Carter spoke about the thousands of people the organization has been able to help since Russia’s invasion.

The organization is feeding 3,000 people a day and has delivered medical supplies to hospitals, helping save 12,000 lives, according to Carter.

Carter says they’ve even established shuttles to take families to areas where they can escape attacks.

“We are all individuals, and I think that’s what is so wonderful about the work of DePaul is that it always focuses on the individual,” Carter said.

Carter asks for prayers if you are unable to help with monetary donations.