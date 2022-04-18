Department of Public Health moves to report weekly COVID data instead of daily

(41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is making a transition to weekly reports on COVID data, instead of daily ones.

According to a release from the DPH, case counts and vaccination updates will be published on the DPH’s website every Wednesday, starting April 20th. The final daily report was posted April 15th.

The DPH says that weekly intervals provide a clearer picture of the status of COVID in the state, as most information is gathered around indicators such as hospital admissions, hospital occupancy, and overall vaccination rates– since many at-home COVID tests do not get reported.

Additional weekly data, such as County indicator report, Breakthrough case report, School-aged surveillance report and more will continue to be published on their current scheduled days.

Negative antigen and rapid tests will no longer be reported, as only positive and negative PCR test results and positive antigen tests are required to be reported.

Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, says “We believe weekly COVID reporting will continue to support a sustainable response in Georgia

while informing decision-making around transmission and infection rates,” and “DPH epidemiologists and the data team have worked tirelessly for more than two years to provide this information to the public. We are extremely grateful for their work and dedication.”