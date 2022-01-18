Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae, Bird Lady host shoe drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) — The Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae chapter, along with Bird Lady Cares Inc., collected shoes Monday to help people in Haiti.

The groups also collected canned food for Loaves and Fishes Ministry. People who donated received a brisket sandwich.

We spoke with the Atlanta Falcons Bird Lady, Carolyn Freeman, about what it means to host this donation drive on Martin Luther King Day.

“It’s just always an honor and a blessing to pay homage to someone who did so much, not just for the African American community, but for everyone,” she said. “He was a true humanitarian.”

The two groups collectively donated more than 7,000 pairs of shoes last year.

If you missed out on donating shoes Monday, you have until April to donate, or you can even host your own shoe drive. Click here for more information on how to do that.