DECISION 2022: Local race results

(41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s a list of the results our local races so far:

The votes are in and 71 % of the votes (3,357 votes) in Crawford County voted “Yes” to the proposed ESPLOST, with 28% voting “No” (1,308 votes).

Houston County’s votes for County Commissioner Post 2 are in, and Republican Shane Gottwals has won with 59% of the vote (34,918 votes), with his opponent Democrat Tim Riley receiving 40% of the votes (23,494 votes).

Pulaski County’s votes are in and 63% of voters (1,926 votes) voted “Yes” in reference to the proposed SPLOST, with 36% of voters voting “No” (1,111 votes).

Monroe County’s votes on the ESPLOST are in and 66% of voters (8,905 votes) voted “Yes”, with 33% of the voters voting “No” (4,440 votes).

The Associated Press projects that Republican Austin Scott has won reelection to the U.S. House in Georgia’s 8th Congressional District.

U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) today released the following statement after his reelection to represent Georgia’s Eighth Congressional District in the 118th Congress: “I believe that Georgia’s Eighth Congressional District is home to the best people in America, and I am humbled to continue representing them in the 118th Congress,” Scott said. “I also congratulate all of the newly elected and returning Members of the Georgia Delegation! I look forward to working with my fellow Georgians in Congress to advance our state’s interests so our families can live and prosper in our great state for generations to come.” Scott is a senior member of the House Agriculture and House Armed Services Committees and is the longest-serving Republican Member in the Georgia Delegation.

Johnson County’s votes on the ESPLOST are in– 64% picked “Yes” on the ballot with 2,049 votes, while 35% voted “No” with 1,144 votes.