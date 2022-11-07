UPDATE: Death investigation on Cohen Walker Drive; 2 bodies found

UPDATE: The Houston County Coroner, James Williams, says that upon working at the scene, a male and a female were found dead inside the apartment.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is reporting a death investigation at 51 Cohen Walker Drive.

According to WRPD, around 8:30 on Monday morning, a welfare check was performed at the scene on Cohen Walker Drive. The check became a death investigation, which is now being actively looked into.

WRPD says due to pending family notifications and investigation, the names are being withheld.

