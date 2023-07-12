Deadly crash in Monroe County likely due to tire failure

Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monroe County crash claims the life of a Fulton County driver. Deputies responded to an accident on Interstate I-75 near the mile marker 179 around 9:40pm Tuesday. That’s where deputies found a Chevrolet 2500 and the driver lying beside the vehicle.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver, Alfonso Perez Franquez of Fulton County, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates tire failure was the cause of the accident.

There were no other injuries reported.