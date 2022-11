DAYLIGHT SAVING ENDS: Don’t forget to Fall back!

(41NBC/WMGT) — Daylight savings time is coming to an end this weekend, so don’t forget to set back your clocks!

At 2 a.m. Sunday U.S. clocks will be turning back an hour to revert to standard time.

CNN reports that lawmakers are debating whether or not the tradition should be eliminated, as the senate approved the bipartisan sunshine protection act in March, which makes daylight saving time permanent– though the bill is stalling in the house.