Daybreak raises $300,000 to help homeless in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Daybreak Resource Center in Macon raised $300,114 from their Sleepout event for the homeless.

People participated in the event last February by sleeping outside in solidarity with the homeless to experience the challenges they face.

The money goes to helping provide the homeless with important essentials like clothes, food, showers, and shelter.

Former Allman Brothers band member Chuck Leavell made an appearance in support of the group, saying he supports what daybreak does and is a vital part to the growth of Macon.

Organizers at Daybreak hope to one day eradicate homelessness in Macon through their fundraising efforts and volunteer work.