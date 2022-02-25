Daybreak hosts 9th annual ‘Macon Sleepout’

Several people will be trading in their bed to sleep in a tent Thursday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several people will be trading in their bed to sleep in a tent Thursday night.

Daybreak Depual USA is hosting its ninth Greater Macon Sleepout fundraiser. The event helps people of all walks of life come together in solidarity with the homeless community.

Community members near and far can participate and donate to the organization.

Those participating will get to share a dinner and breakfast with the homeless community.

They’ll also be sleeping outside.

The director of the organization, Sister Theresa Sullivan, says she takes part in the event each year, and it’s a new experience each year.

“Homelessness is not going to be cured by one person or by one agency,” she said. “We have to come together. The beautiful thing about tonight is it also gives a message to our people that so many people care.”

Daybreak says it had 155 sleepers for the event, and broke a record by raising $244,000. The organization says more money is expected to come in during the next week, and the money raised could be up to $250,000.

You can donate to Daybreak by visiting its website here.