Daybreak celebrates 10th anniversary

Daybreak provides services and a refuge for people facing homelessness.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Daybreak buzzed with excitement as it kicked off its tenth anniversary celebration with a breakfast and a performance by the Daybreak choir.

The event was led by Director Theresa Sullivan, who gave a hearty thank you to those in attendance.

“Thank you…for coming in. Thank you for inviting others to come in. Do you realize we have served over ten thousand people in the last ten years?” Sullivan exclaimed as the crowd cheered.

Daybreak provides services and a refuge for people facing homelessness. Sister Elizabeth Greim was the original director of Daybreak. She reminisced about how Daybreak came to be due to the efforts of Denise Saturna who passed away in 2015.

“She had a group that she would just serve on tables,” Greim remarked “Her program was called Come to the Fountain. The reason I like to tell this story is because she originally started at the fountain on Cherry Street and because of the gatherings and the crowds she was asked to move her program someplace else.”

As the program grew, the community took interest in Denise’s work and Daybreak was created.

Tim Almond, a volunteer at Daybreak, says he’s thankful that a place like Daybreak.

“I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have this place to help me,” Almond said. “I owe it all to Sister Theresa who’s always stood by me and the people who helped me through them. I can’t ask for a better place.”

Daybreak says it hopes to throw a twentieth anniversary event.