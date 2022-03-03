Daughter charged with father’s murder in Byron

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Crawford County woman is charged in the death her father.

Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker, says deputies responded to a welfare check at a home at 281 Bobby Circle in Byron on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found 76-year-old Johnny Johnson unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office then called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident.

During the investigation, the GBI arrested Johnson’s daughter, 48-year-old Tara Upchurch.

She’s charged with murder.

The GBI says this is an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the incident.