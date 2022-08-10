Cybersecurity Opportunity Act signed into law

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff's Cybersecurity Opportunity Act is now law.

According to Senator Ossoff, it expands cybersecurity education in historically black colleges.

President Joe Biden signed the measure Tuesday.

The senator said the bipartisan legislation boosts job opportunities and education for HBCU students.

“Malware, ransomware, these risk our personal privacy,” Ossoff said. “They risk small businesses and our economic security, critical infrastructure and our national security, and we have a need for more qualified people to enter the cybersecurity field.”



The act also creates the Doctor David Satcher Cybersecurity Education Grant Program, named after the former U.S. Surgeon General and Morehouse School of Medicine dean.