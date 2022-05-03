CVS on Gray Hwy robbed at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place just after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday at the CVS, located at 1271 Gray Highway.

It was reported that a male subject, wearing all black with a mask on, entered the store. He pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of money he fled the store fled on foot. No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.